Spanish Military Aircraft Crashes Into Sea Near La Manga in Murcia Region - Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A Spanish military aircraft has crashed into the sea off the coast of the southeastern region of Murcia, the country's air force stated on Thursday, with media reports suggesting that the pilot lost his life in the incident.

"The C-101 aircraft from the General Air academy crashed into the sea near the spit of La Manga in Murcia in the afternoon," the Spanish Air Force wrote on Twitter.

The air force has yet to confirm if there are casualties resulting from the incident.

Later in the day, the El Pais newspaper, citing sources in the Ministry of Defense, reported that the pilot of the jet, Eduardo Fermin Garvalena, died in the crash.

The C-101 jet was produced by the now-defunct CASA aircraft manufacturer, and is used primarily for aerobatics and training purposes.

In August, a similar incident occurred as a C-101 jet crashed into the sea off the coast of Murcia, resulting in the death of the pilot, Francisco Marin.