Spanish Military Jet Lands in Niger for Post-Coup Evacuations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A Spanish military plane landed in Niger's capital of Niamey on Friday to evacuate Spaniards stranded by last week's military coup, Spanish media reported.

An Airbus 330 of the Spanish air force was allowed to enter the western African nation's airspace after a long delay, the EFE news agency reported.

This comes a day after France airlifted about 20 of nearly 70 Spaniards living in its former colony to Paris.

Spain announced over the weekend that it would suspend cooperation with Niger after its president, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted by his elite guard and replaced by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani as the African country's new leader. The president's office said initially that Tchiani did not have the army's backing, but its command soon sided with the rebel general.