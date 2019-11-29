UrduPoint.com
Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Paris Climate Deal 'Irresponsible'

Caretaker Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera on Friday called US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change "irresponsible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Caretaker Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera on Friday called US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change "irresponsible."

On November 4, Washington officially notified the United Nations of its intention to leave the deal within one year. This was a promise Trump had repeatedly made during his presidency.

"This is absolutely irresponsible behavior on the part of the Trump administration in the eyes of the entire planet, because it affects each of us," Ribera said as aired by Spain's TVE broadcaster.

According to the minister, Trump's decision also affects US society and its interests, noting that it was extremely concerned about the actions of the president.

The Paris Agreement aims to keep the global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by governments committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. All 197 members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change have signed the pact, and 187 of them have ratified it.

From December 2-13, Madrid will host the 25th session of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP25.

