Spanish Ministry Of Labor Reports Cyberattack

Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:51 PM

Spanish Ministry of Labor Reports Cyberattack

The servers of the Spanish Ministry of Labor and Social Economy have been targeted in a cyberattack, the department said on Twitter on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The servers of the Spanish Ministry of Labor and Social Economy have been targeted in a cyberattack, the department said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy has been affected by a computer attack.

The ministry and National Cryptology Center technicians are working together to identify the source and restore the normal operation as soon as possible," the ministry tweeted.

The cyberattack is not directly affecting key services related to the public employment system, as the ministry is not responsible for direct interaction with citizens.

The incident took place several months after the Spanish public employment service, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Labor, was attacked by hackers.

