Spanish Mink Farm Closed After COVID-19 Flare-Up

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Spain's Ministry for Rural Affairs confirmed on Friday a coronavirus outbreak at an American mink farm near Abegondo in the northern Galicia region.

Three animals tested positive for the virus, prompting the local veterinary authorities to close the farm with 8,760 minks for monitoring.

There are 25 mink farms in the autonomous region, with a total mink population of nearly 71,500. The outbreak is Galicia's eleventh episode since the start of the pandemic.

The Netherlands was the first country in Europe to confirm that the virus was spreading among minks. Several other countries have since reported flare-ups. Denmark decided last year to cull its entire mink population ” up to 17 million ” to prevent the virus from mutating.

