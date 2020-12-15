Spanish National Court Dismisses Case Against Russian Businessman Fridman - Lawyers

UrduPoint.com
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Spanish National Court has dismissed the case concerning the alleged attempt made by Russian investors, connected to Russian businessman Mikhail Fridman, to purchase Spanish company Zed Worldwide that develops communication solutions, Fridman's lawyers told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The judge has suspended the proceedings on the case against Fridman since he did not find proof of [Fridman's] guilt," the lawyers said.

Sputnik has obtained the written decision made by Spanish judge Manuel Garcia Castellon on the case, suggesting that the court had not proved "direct or indirect engagement of Mikhail Fridman into the issues, concerning Zed Group.

"

According to the decision, the judge considered that the continuation of the case against Fridman contradicted the principle of the presumption of innocence and stated that there were "no reasonable grounds to accuse the suspect as an author, accomplice or accessory."

In October, 2019, Fridman was accused by Spanish prosecutors of engaging in actions aimed to drive Zed Worldwide to bankruptcy so as to further acquire it at an undervalued price. The investigation over the case was controlled by Spanish anti-corruption prosecutor Jose Grinda.

