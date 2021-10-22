Spanish National Court Suspends Extradition of Former Venezuelan Spy to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Spain's national court has decided to suspend the extradition process to the United States of former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, the court's press service said on Friday.

On Thursday, following the interior ministry's decision to refuse Carvajal asylum, the Spanish national court ruled to extradite the former spy, who was arrested in September after he had been in hiding for almost two years.

"The third section of the Criminal Chamber of the National Court agreed to suspend the transfer to the US of serviceman Hugo Armando Carvajal," the press service of the court said, explaining the decision by the legal procedure.

The US is demanding the extradition of Carvajal on charges of crimes that in Spain correspond to belonging to a criminal group or terrorist organization, as well as aggravated drug trafficking, the court explained.

Carvajal, a former advisor to erstwhile Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and head of the country's military intelligence, was arrested in Madrid in April, 2019 at the request of the US. In November 2019, the court ruled to extradite the suspect, after which the police could not establish his whereabouts. Despite this, in March 2020, the Spanish Council of Ministers formally approved the extradition. Carvajal was finally arrested on September 9, 2021.

On October 20, the Criminal Chamber of the National Court "agreed to transfer Carvajal to the United States after the administrative refusal of asylum went into effect."

In the US, the former head of Venezuela's intelligence is being prosecuted on charges of drug trafficking, ties to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and possession of weapons.