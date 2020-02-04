UrduPoint.com
Spanish Nationalists Snub King's Opening Of Parliamentary Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Spanish Nationalists Snub King's Opening of Parliamentary Assembly

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) King Felipe VI of Spain opened the Spanish legislature on Monday in a ceremony that was ignored by lawmakers from five nationalist parties.

Representatives from the northern Spanish regions of Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country issued a joint statement, calling the monarchy "anachronistic."

"The Spanish Monarchy and its figurehead, the king of Spain, do not represent us ...

The majority of Catalan, Basque and Galician societies reject the figure of an anachronistic institution," they wrote.

The nationalists accused the monarchy of being rooted in dogmas that survived the dictatorship of Francisco Franco and forcing unity on Spain.

The opening ceremony was attended by Queen Letizia and her two teenage daughters. It came less than a month after the swearing-in of the new left-wing government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

