Spanish Navy Ship To Pick Up 15 Migrants From Open Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:19 PM

Spanish navy ship to pick up 15 migrants from Open Arms

Spain said Thursday that a navy patrol boat it sent to Lampedusa was still on its way to the Italian island to pick up 15 migrants from the Open Arms which Madrid agreed to take in

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Spain said Thursday that a navy patrol boat it sent to Lampedusa was still on its way to the Italian island to pick up 15 migrants from the Open Arms which Madrid agreed to take in.

Madrid on Tuesday dispatched the Audaz to take all of the migrants who were aboard the Spanish charity rescue vessel, stuck at sea off the coast of Lampedusa for days because Rome refused to let them set foot on Italian soil.

But just a couple of hours later an Italian prosecutor ordered that the roughly 80 migrants still aboard the Open Arms be allowed to disembark in Lampedusa, raising doubts over the mission of the Spanish navy boat.

