Spanish Notaries Propose Expanded Measures to Seize Russian Oligarchs' Properties- Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The General Council of Notaries (GСN) of Spain proposed the government on Monday to develop new legal instruments to allow for the confiscation of properties of the Russian oligarchs in the country, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The General Council of Notaries (GСN) of Spain proposed the government on Monday to develop new legal instruments to allow for the confiscation of properties of the Russian oligarchs in the country, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported.

According to the newspaper, notaries believe that it is impossible to act against the inner circle of Russian oligarchs under the current legal framework in Spain, or to block the sale of companies or their shares, since only actions against directly owned property are allowed.

In this regard, the GCN proposed to develop a new law that would immediately block large transactions or gifts.

To do this, the authorities should oblige joint-stock companies to draw up such transactions in a notarial form.

The European Union has adopted five packages of sanctions against Russian individuals, organizations, the financial sector and energy since the start of Russian military operation in Ukraine. In total, personal sanctions were imposed against 900 individuals, including all members of the Russian Security Council, leading politicians, media representatives, businessmen, and heads of large companies. Personal sanctions include a ban on entry into the EU and an asset freeze.