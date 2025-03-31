Open Menu

Spanish Oil Firm Repsol To Seek Way To Keep Working In Venezuela: CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Spanish oil firm Repsol to seek way to keep working in Venezuela: CEO

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Spanish energy giant Repsol will look for "mechanisms" to continue working in Venezuela, its CEO said Monday after Caracas said the United States had revoked the licences of several transnational oil and gas companies to operate there.

"We are in direct contact with the American authorities and we are going to see if we can find mechanisms that will allow us to continue our activity in this country, which has never been easy," Repsol chief executive Josu Jon Imaz told a business conference in Madrid.

The bulk of Repsol's production in Venezuela, around 85 percent, is of natural gas which sustains the electrical system in western Venezuela, and only "a small" part of its output in the country is oil, he added.

"We also have a responsibility insofar as, as I said before, a significant part of the electrical system also depends on our production," Imaz said.

Repsol produces around 65,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) in Venezuela, a former Spanish colony, according to experts.

Referring to the US ban, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Madrid was "analysing together with the company exactly what this measure is about".

"We are going to analyse exactly what impact it has, what we are talking about. We are going to use all the space we have for dialogue," he told a separate news conference.

Caracas said Sunday that the United States has revoked several transnational oil and gas companies' licenses to operate in Venezuela, which had been granted despite Washington's sanctions against the South American country.

US President Donald Trump is seeking to strangle Venezuela economically in order to cripple its leader Nicolas Maduro, and announced a week ago 25-percent tariffs on imports from countries buying Venezuelan oil and gas.

al-we/ds/rlp

REPSOL

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

8 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

8 minutes ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

8 minutes ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

9 minutes ago
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

9 minutes ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

9 minutes ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

9 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr wel ..

Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 minutes ago
 UAE set to host major global events in April

UAE set to host major global events in April

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World