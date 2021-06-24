Spanish Opposition Challenges Pardon of Catalan Secessionists in Court

One day after the nine Catalan independence leaders were released from prison, Spanish conservatives appealed to the Supreme Court against the pardon

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) One day after the nine Catalan independence leaders were released from prison, Spanish conservatives appealed to the Supreme Court against the pardon.

The complaints were filed by the center-right Citizens party and the far-right VOX. The largest opposition People's Party will do so in the near future.

"We are challenging the government's treacherous decision," VOX leader Santiago Abascal said on Thursday.

According to Abascal, the supporters of independence have already announced that they will repeat the actions for which they were convicted. In addition, he recalled that the pardon was granted without an appeal from the convicts.

Representatives of the center-right Citizens party, Ines Arrimadas, Carlos Carrizosa, and Jose Maria Espejo members of the Catalan parliament in 2017 claim that they were directly harmed by the actions of the secessionists.

According to the three Catalan politicians, who stand for the territorial integrity of Spain, it is necessary to return the released people to prison.

The leader of the People's Party, Pablo Casado, is also about to file a lawsuit.

"We are the aggrieved party, because the government, contrary to the opinion of the court and the prosecutor's office, decided to pardon people who were convicted of the October 1 violent actions," he said.

The Supreme Court in October 2019 sentenced 12 Catalan politicians in connection with their involvement in an illegal referendum. Nine people were found guilty of the mutiny and received sentences ranging from 9 to 13 years in prison. Three of them were found guilty of insubordination and sentenced to fines. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez explained the pardon by saying he wanted Spain to move along the path of reconciliation.