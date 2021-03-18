Spanish Parliament Adopts Law Allowing Euthanasia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The lower chamber of the Spanish parliament adopted on Thursday a law authorizing euthanasia.

"The Congress of Deputies adopted a law regulating euthanasia with 202 votes for, 141 votes against and two abstentions, following ratification of amendments introduced by the Senate," the lower chamber said in a statement.

The new legislation will come into force three months after being published in the official gazette of the Spanish government.