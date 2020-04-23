Spanish Parliament Approves COVID-19 Lockdown Extension Through May 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Spain's Congress of Deputies on Wednesday has approved the government's proposals to extend the country's state of emergency imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak through May 9.

The proposals were announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday. Lawmakers voted 269-60 in favor, with 16 abstentions, of prolonging Spain's state of emergency and the relevant lockdown measures.

The Spanish government first declared a state of emergency on March 14 and the measures have now been extended three times.

According to the country's constitution, a state of emergency can only be imposed for 15 days before the consent of parliament is required to prolong the measures.

Citizens in the European country are allowed to leave their homes to shop for food, visit pharmacies, receive medical treatment, travel to work, or help those in need.

Some non-essential industries, such as construction, have been allowed to resume activities, and from the upcoming weekend, children under the age of 14 will be allowed to leave the house for short walks.

Health Minister Salvador Illa has said that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak has passed in Spain. On Wednesday, health authorities confirmed 4,211 new cases of the disease, compared to 3,968 new cases announced on the previous day.

The country's death toll now stands at 21,717 after 435 more deaths were reported, a slight increase from the 430 deaths announced on Tuesday.