Spanish Parliament Approves Extension of Nationwide High Alert Over COVID-19 Until May

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Spanish parliament has approved the extension of the high alert regime over the coronavirus pandemic for six months until May, according to the vote results published on Thursday.

The proposal was supported by 194 lawmakers, another 53 were against and 99 more abstained from the vote.

The high alert mode was declared on October 25 for 15 days.