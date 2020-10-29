UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Parliament Approves Extension Of Nationwide High Alert Over COVID-19 Until May

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:52 PM

Spanish Parliament Approves Extension of Nationwide High Alert Over COVID-19 Until May

The Spanish parliament has approved the extension of the high alert regime over the coronavirus pandemic for six months until May, according to the vote results published on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Spanish parliament has approved the extension of the high alert regime over the coronavirus pandemic for six months until May, according to the vote results published on Thursday.

The proposal was supported by 194 lawmakers, another 53 were against and 99 more abstained from the vote.

The high alert mode was declared on October 25 for 15 days.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Alert May October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO Countries Rejected Russia's Proposals on INF ..

55 seconds ago

Police Detain Knife-Wielding Man Preparing Attack ..

57 seconds ago

UK's Labour suspends Corbyn after 'day of shame' o ..

58 seconds ago

Spain parliament approves six-month extension of s ..

1 minute ago

Casablanca and Karachi to be given status of siste ..

3 minutes ago

Players need to be backed to bring out performance ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.