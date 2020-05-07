Spanish Parliament Extends Coronavirus High Alert Regime Until May 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The lower chamber of the Spanish parliament on Wednesday voted to extend the high alert regime until May 24.

This marks the fourth time the country extends the regime that has been in place since March 14.

"Lifting the high alert regime would be a big mistake .. we need several more weeks of restrictions to ensure that the health situation is under control," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during the debates.