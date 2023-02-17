Spanish Parliament Passes Bill Allowing People Aged Over 16 to Change Gender in Documents

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The lower house of the Spanish parliament approved on Thursday an amended draft law allowing people aged 16 or older to freely change their gender in official documents without the need for medical evaluation.

The upper house of the Spanish parliament already approved the bill last week after introducing several amendments to the text of the document.

"The law on real and effective equality of transsexuals and guarantees to the rights of LGBT was approved, taking into account all the amendments of the Senate," the lower house of the Spanish parliament tweeted.

As many as 191 deputies voted in favor of the bill, 60 lawmakers voted against and 91 more abstained.

Under the law, people aged 16 or older no longer need to provide medical certificates, undergo psychological evaluation, hormone therapy or plastic surgery to officially change their gender in different documents. Those aged 14-16 would require the approval of their parents or guardians for this procedure, with people under 12 still prohibited from changing their gender, according to the law.

The new legislation will also allow lesbian, bisexual and transgender couples to resort to assisted reproduction and register their children even without official marriage.

The law will come into effect from the moment of its official publication.