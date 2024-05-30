Open Menu

Spanish Parliament Passes Controversial Amnesty Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Spain's parliament gave the final green light to a controversial amnesty bill for Catalan separatists Thursday, paving the way for the return of their figurehead Carles Puigdemont after years of self-imposed exile

The legislation seeks to draw a line under years of efforts to prosecute those involved in the failed 2017 Catalan independence bid that triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

The text, which has been strongly opposed by Spain's right and far-right opposition, passed by 177 votes in favour to 172 votes against in the 350-seat parliament.

One person was absent from the vote.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed the move, saying "forgiveness" was more powerful than holding a grudge over the 2017 crisis.

"In politics, as in life, forgiveness is stronger than resentment," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

