Spanish Parliament Refuses To Confirm Sanchez As Prime Minister In First Tour Of Voting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Spanish Parliament Refuses to Confirm Sanchez as Prime Minister in First Tour of Voting

The lower house of the Spanish parliament did not support on Tuesday acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's candidacy to be confirmed as the head of the government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The lower house of the Spanish parliament did not support on Tuesday acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's candidacy to be confirmed as the head of the government.

As many as 124 lawmakers supported Sanchez, the leader of the Socialist Party, while 170 voted against him, 52 abstained and four did not take part in the vote.

Sanchez had to secure at least 176 votes in order to win in the first round, but members of the left-wing Unidas Podemos coalition decided at the last minute to vote against Sanchez instead of abstaining.

The second tour of the voting will be held on Thursday. To secure victory, the acting prime minister will need to get a simple majority of the votes.

