Spanish Parliament Rejects Motion Of No-Confidence In Sanchez' Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:43 PM

Spanish Parliament Rejects Motion of No-Confidence in Sanchez' Cabinet

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The lower chamber of the Spanish parliament, the Congress of Deputies, rejected on Thursday the motion of no-confidence in the coalition leftist government, headed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which was initiated by the far-right VOX party.

The motion was rejected by a 298-52 vote.

Only lawmakers from the VOX party backed the proposal. Meanwhile, a minimum of 176 votes was needed for VOX to succeed.

VOX launched the no-confidence motion due to its dissatisfaction with the way the government handles the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Spain became the first country in Western Europe to pass 1 million COVID-19 cases.

