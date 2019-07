The Spanish lower house of the parliament on Thursday voted against the candidacy of Pedro Sanchez as prime minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Spanish lower house of the parliament on Thursday voted against the candidacy of Pedro Sanchez as prime minister

Sanchez secured 124 votes in his favor, 155 lawmakers voted against him, 67 abstained, the president of the lower house, Meritxell Batet, said.