Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister To Reconsider Stance On Western Sahara

Published April 07, 2022

Spanish lower house deputies urged the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to bring his position on Western Sahara in line with UN resolutions, which recognize the territory's right to self-determination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Spanish lower house deputies urged the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to bring his position on Western Sahara in line with UN resolutions, which recognize the territory's right to self-determination.

"The Congress of Deputies reaffirms its support of the resolutions of the United Nations and of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), in the conviction that only dialogue, negotiation and constructive agreement in good faith and in accordance with international law, will help to reach a resolution to the political conflict in Western Sahara," the congress said in a statement.

A total of 168 members of the parliament voted in favor of the document, 118 voted against it, and 61 abstained.

Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975.

A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, declared the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic a part of Western Sahara.

In 1991, UN Security Council voted in favor of holding a referendum to define the status of the territory, but this never took place due to the continued opposition of the Moroccan authorities.

Madrid formerly supported Western Sahara's plan for self-determination, until a shift in Madrid's official position last March. Spanish Prime Minister supported a 2007 Moroccan initiative to give the territory autonomous status within Morocco, wishing to end the diplomatic stalemate with the country over having let the leader of the Polisario Front go to Spain.

On Thursday, the Spanish prime minister had a meeting with the King of Morocco Mohammed VI in Rabat.

