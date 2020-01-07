Spanish Parliament Votes to Back Sanchez as Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Spanish parliament voted Tuesday to back Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as prime minister, ending almost a year of political uncertainty.

Sanchez was endorsed by a 167-165 vote, with 18 abstentions.

The vote split along ideological lines, with the far-left Podemos helping Sanchez secure a simple majority, while nationalists voted against and Catalan separatists abstained.

The Socialists are now expected to form a minority coalition government with Podemos.

