Spanish Parliament Votes to Extend COVID-19 High Alert Until June 7

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Spain's lower house of parliament, the Congress of Deputies, voted on Wednesday in favor of the government's proposal to extend the coronavirus-related high alert until June 7.

This is the fifth extension of the high alert regime, which was introduced by the government for the first time on March 14. Each extension requires the consent of the Congress of Deputies. The regime was previously extended until May 24.

Last week, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the government intended to extend the high alert regime until the end of June. However, the right-leaning People's Party and Vox party said they would vote against such prolongation in the Congress of Deputies. As a result, the socialist government had to make an agreement with the centrist Citizens party, which agreed to support the regime extension for only 15 days, in exchange for a number of concessions by the government, including extending tax payment deferrals for an additional month.

The high alert mode allows the government to restrict the movement of citizens, and according to Sanchez, this is a necessary measure to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

In late April, the Spanish authorities presented a plan for a gradual withdrawal from quarantine, which consists of four stages. According to Sanchez, the country can return to normal by the end of June.

Spain has so far recorded 232,555 COVID-19 cases and 27,709 fatalities. A total of 150,376 patients have recovered.