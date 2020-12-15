Spanish Pharma Company to Produce Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Spanish pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre has reached an agreement with Janssen, a Belgian subsidiary of the Johnson & Johnson company, to produce the vaccine against COVID-19, the Reig Jofre press release said on Tuesday.

The Reig Jofre company will carry out a large-scale production of Janssen's vaccine in new plants located in Barcelona that will begin to operate in the first quarter of 2021.

"Reig Jofre, a pharmaceutical company... has reached an agreement with Janssen pharmaceutical company for technology transfer of its investigational COVID-19 Ad26.

COV2-S vaccine candidate's production," the release said.

Once the approval of the Spanish health authorities has been received, Reig Jofre will be responsible for the formulation, filling and packing of the medicine that Janssen will distribute at the international level.

In 2018 the Reig Jofre company launched an investment project of 30 million Euros ($36.5 million) to build a new plant for injection products in Barcelona. The new sanitary requirements for vaccine production will require an additional amount of investment.