Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated Moderna Vials Sent To Japan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:42 PM

Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated Moderna Vials Sent to Japan

Spain's ROVI pharmaceutical firm, which is manufacturing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, opened an investigation on Thursday to determine how vials of the vaccine sent to Japan were contaminated with foreign particles

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Spain's ROVI pharmaceutical firm, which is manufacturing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, opened an investigation on Thursday to determine how vials of the vaccine sent to Japan were contaminated with foreign particles.

"There have been no problems until now. It is an isolated case. We are conducting an investigation," a ROVI spokesperson told Spanish news website Finanzas.

US vaccine maker Moderna is reportedly conducting a parallel investigation.

The Japanese Health Ministry said on Thursday it had halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses from three lots produced at ROVI's manufacturing site in Spain.

Japan's NHK broadcaster cited the ministry as saying that the contaminants were magnetic and appeared to be metallic particles. No safety issues linked to the three lots have been observed.

