Spanish Pharmaceutical Firm Announces Successful Tests Of Aplidin Drug Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:55 PM

Spanish Pharmaceutical Firm Announces Successful Tests of Aplidin Drug Against COVID-19

Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar has announced it received positive results of clinical trials of the Aplidin drug to treat the COVID-19 infection

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar has announced it received positive results of clinical trials of the Aplidin drug to treat the COVID-19 infection.

During the trials, patients who were in hospitals received various doses of the ptidepsin, an antiviral chemical compound contained in Aplidin 1.5 mg, 2.0 mg and 2.5 mg.

"Over 90 percent of trial patients initially had moderate or high viral load," the company said, adding that the clinical trials had shown "significant reduction in viral load.

On average, the presence of the COVID-19 infection in patients decreased by 50 percent on the seventh day of taking the medicine, and by 70 percent on the 15th day, the company added.

After 30 days of hospitalization, "none of the patients ... showed symptoms of the COVID-19 infection."

PharmaMar has received permission from the Spanish health authorities to increase the number of patients for further trials of the medicine. The talks about the transition to the third stage of clinical trials will begin in the coming days.

