Spanish PM arrives in Ceuta after migrant surge

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday arrived in Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta where over 6,000 migrants have crossed over from neighbouring Morocco, the government said.

Sanchez "has just arrived in Ceuta", the government said in a statement. He has vowed to "restore order" in the city "as quickly as possible".