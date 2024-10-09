Spanish PM calls Israeli strikes in Lebanon an 'invasion'

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described Israel's military offensives in Lebanon as an "invasion" on Wednesday, saying that the international community had to act.

"It is clear that there has been an invasion by a third country of a sovereign state such as Lebanon, and therefore the international community cannot remain indifferent," the Socialist premier told parliament.

"We denounced (this situation) in Ukraine, we also denounce it in Gaza and now we are also denouncing the invasion of Lebanon," he added.

Israel launched ground incursions into southern Lebanon on September 30 where some 10,000 peacekeepers are deployed under the command of a Spanish general.