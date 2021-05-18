Spanish PM cancels Paris trip over Ceuta migrant surge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called off a trip to Paris planned for later on Tuesday due to the surge in migrant arrivals in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, the government said

Due to the "recent events" in Ceuta, Sanchez will not attend an Africa financing summit in the French capital and will instead make an address following a regular cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.