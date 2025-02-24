Open Menu

Spanish PM Congratulates Germany's Merz On Poll Win

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Spanish PM congratulates Germany's Merz on poll win

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz Monday on his party's poll win, saying "a strong Europe requires us to work together to face common challenges."

"More competitiveness, strategic autonomy and ecological and digital transition," the Socialist premier added on X.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, meanwhile, welcomed the fact that all other German parties have vowed to keep the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) out of power and behind a "firewall" of non-cooperation.

"On any equation involving the formula for government, the far right is excluded, and that is something that in these defining moments for Europe we should be congratulating ourselves on," he said during an interview with Spanish public radio.

With over 28 percent of the vote, Merz's CDU/CSU bloc handily defeated Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, as the AfD celebrated a record of over 20 percent.

