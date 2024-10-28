Spanish PM in India seeking to bolster trade ties

(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was welcomed to India Monday with a flower-filled open-top parade alongside counterpart Narendra Modi, as Madrid seeks to boost investment in the world's fifth-largest economy.

The duo waved to crowds in a vehicle smothered in orange marigold garlands on their way to inaugurate a military aircraft factory, a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus, in Vadodara in Gujarat state.

It is the first visit by a Spanish premier to India for 18 years, with cooperation agreements signed including on infrastructure, railways and renewable energy projects.

India's defence ministry agreed to a $2.5 billion deal for 56 cargo and troop-carrying C295 aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space in 2021.

While 16 will be assembled in Seville in Spain -- with the first deliveries made last year -- the 40 remaining will be built in India.