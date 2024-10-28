Spanish PM In India Seeking To Bolster Trade Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was welcomed to India Monday with a flower-filled open-top parade alongside counterpart Narendra Modi, as Madrid seeks to boost investment in the world's fifth-largest economy.
The duo waved to crowds in a vehicle smothered in orange marigold garlands on their way to inaugurate a military aircraft factory, a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus, in Vadodara in Gujarat state.
It is the first visit by a Spanish premier to India for 18 years, with cooperation agreements signed including on infrastructure, railways and renewable energy projects.
India's defence ministry agreed to a $2.5 billion deal for 56 cargo and troop-carrying C295 aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space in 2021.
While 16 will be assembled in Seville in Spain -- with the first deliveries made last year -- the 40 remaining will be built in India.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From World
-
Local aid workers dying in silence, Red Cross warns44 seconds ago
-
Philips lowers sales outlook on drop in China orders10 minutes ago
-
Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran11 minutes ago
-
Orban 'does not represent' EU on Georgia visit: Borrell31 minutes ago
-
Georgia braces for protests after contested vote51 minutes ago
-
Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Black Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets leadership of China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair2 hours ago
-
Gerard Depardieu, a fallen icon of French cinema facing trial2 hours ago
-
Greenhouse gases hit new record highs in 2023: UN2 hours ago
-
‘Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party’ got leading position in parliamentary elections 20242 hours ago
-
The seven states that will decide the US presidency2 hours ago