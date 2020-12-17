UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish PM Sanchez In Quarantine After Contact With Macron

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Spanish PM Sanchez in quarantine after contact with Macron

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was in quarantine Thursday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was in quarantine Thursday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced.

Sanchez will be tested "without delay" for the virus, and will "respect the quarantine until December 24," which will be 10 days since he met with Macron in Paris, his office said in a statement.

Macron tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the French presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Paris December

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

1 hour ago

Belarus reports 1,834 new COVID-19 cases, total re ..

2 minutes ago

QAU researcher identify critical changes in corona ..

2 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

21 minutes ago

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

21 minutes ago

Cavani charged by FA over social media post

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.