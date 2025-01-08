Open Menu

Spanish PM Says Musk 'stirs Up Hatred'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Spanish PM says Musk 'stirs up hatred'

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that X owner and Donald Trump ally Elon Musk "openly attacks our institutions" and "stirs up hatred".

Musk, who is set for a role in US President-elect Trump's administration, has provoked fury across Europe with a string of attacks on the continent's leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During a speech for the start of official commemorations on the 50th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco's death, Sanchez accused Musk of heading an "international reactionary" movement that "openly attacks our institutions, stirs up hatred and openly calls for the support of the heirs of Nazism in Germany's upcoming elections.

"

"All this is a problem, a challenge, a challenge that should challenge all of us who believe in democracy," the Socialist premier added at the event at Madrid's Reina Sofia art museum , the home to Pablo Picasso's "Guernica" painting, one of the most famous anti-Franco works.

Musk has offered strong support to the extreme-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) ahead of snap elections in the country on February 23, and will host a discussion on X with the party's leader Alice Weidel on Thursday.

The billionaire has also called for Starmer to be removed, and urged the release from jail of Tommy Robinson, one of Britain's best known far-right agitators.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Europe Democracy Jail German Trump Germany Sofia Madrid Alice Elon Musk February Dictator Event All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

30 minutes ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

30 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

59 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

60 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

60 minutes ago
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

1 hour ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

1 hour ago
 Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

2 hours ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

2 hours ago

More Stories From World