Spanish PM Says 'no Withdrawal' Of UN Force From Lebanon

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN force from Lebanon

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said there would be "no withdrawal" of the UN peacekeeping force from southern Lebanon after Israeli attacks and calls to leave.

Israel's offensive against Hezbollah has thrust the UNIFIL force deployed in Lebanon since 1978 into the spotlight.

The force, which involves about 9,500 troops from some 50 nations led by a Spanish general, has reported multiple Israeli attacks in recent days that injured five of its troops and sparked international condemnation.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on them to withdraw for their own safety and said their presence had "the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields".

Spain condemns Netanyahu's call for the force to pull back and "there will be no withdrawal of UNIFIL", Sanchez told a forum in Barcelona.

Sanchez affirmed his commitment to a UN Security Council resolution that bolstered the force's role in 2006 following the last major conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which stipulated that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be deployed in south Lebanon.

That commitment "makes more sense today than ever after seeing what is happening on the ground", Sanchez said.

