Spanish PM Welcomes Pakistan's Proportional, Diplomatic Response To Indian Aggression
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has welcomed Pakistan's proportional and diplomatic response to the Indian aggression during appearance before the Congress on Wednesday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has welcomed Pakistan's proportional and diplomatic response to the Indian aggression during appearance before the Congress on Wednesday.
He asserted that Pakistan has responded "proportionately" and diplomatically to the attack launched by India, which left at least 26 dead.
Quoting the Spanish media outlets, Pakistan Ambassador to Spain Zahoor Ahmed told APP that PM Sánchez referred to the conflict during his appearance before Congress to defend increasing defence spending to 2pc of GDP by 2025, asserting that this plan also strengthens security and deterrence.
"And security, ladies and gentlemen, also means reclaiming diplomacy and multilateralism as the main tools for structuring an international order that we are seeing destabilised on all sides," Sanches was quoted.
He referred to the incident between India and Pakistan the day before, "two nuclear powers" attacking each other.
"Pakistan has proposed a proportional response, in short, diplomacy, a reaffirmation of the multilateral order, and a demand for peace," he added.
Ambassador Zahoor said Spanish Premier Pedro Sanches' reference to the recent conflict vindicates Pakistan's successful diplomacy and efforts towards de-escalation, adding that his comments also underline the need of deterrence and security for a country.
Earlier in the wee hours of Wednesday, in an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
India’s act of aggression resulted in martyrdom of 26 civilians and injured 46, including women, elderly and children.
Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplomatic response to Indian aggre ..
