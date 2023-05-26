Spanish Police Announce Seizure of Over 1,200 Kilos of Cocaine Shipped From South America

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Spanish police said on Thursday that they have confiscated over 1,200 kilograms (2,600 Pounds) of cocaine shipped from South America in three containers at the port of Barcelona.

"Agents of the National Police, in a joint operation with officials of the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency, the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Colombian National Police, the American Homeland Security Investigations and the Ecuadorian authorities, have confiscated over 1,200 kilograms of cocaine hidden in three shipping containers from South America," the police said in a statement.

The investigation resulted in a complete dismantling of an international criminal organization dealing in cocaine trafficking, and an arrest of seven of its members, according to the report.

The police added that in the first shipment, which arrived recently at the port of Barcelona, the drugs were discovered in a container full of sacks with ceramics glue. The second shipment took place less than a month later, to Valencia, and this time the drugs were hidden at the base of a container full of bananas, the report said.

The searches carried out by the police agents revealed over 80,000 Euros ($85,700) in cash, three vehicles and nine cell phones, some of them designed for encrypted communications.