Spanish Police Arrest COVID-19 Denier

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

The National Police of Spain on Friday announced detaining a COVID-19 denier for hatemongering and misinformation

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The National Police of Spain on Friday announced detaining a COVID-19 denier for hatemongering and misinformation.

The man used various anonymous profiles on social networks to spread false information about the pandemic in Spain and inciting violence against politicians and professional groups.

He also made calls to various hospitals, retirement houses, football clubs, and media outlets to spread false information about the disease.

After a successful operation the police arrested a 38 year old male in the town of Cuarte de Huerva, the Zaragoza province, for crimes of overtaking of public office, issuing threats, incitement of hate and violence, calumny against official authorities and public officials.

Spain has confirmed a total of 439,286 case, including 29,011 fatalities.

