(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Spanish police have arrested one of Europe's most wanted criminals, who has fled from justice for over 20 years.

"National police officers have detained one of the most wanted criminals in Europe in Punta Umbria [the Huelva province]. The arrested person fled from the Luxembourg authorities in connection with the criminal acts he committed in 1999," the police communique read.

It noted that more than two decades ago the wanted man, who was then 18 years old, brutally killed an elderly woman in an attempted robbery, and then doused the body in alcohol and set it on fire to cover the traces.

The alleged murderer's dossier was featured on Europe's Most Wanted platform ran by the Europol. His arrest was made possible thanks to the information provided by a Spanish citizen. As it turned out, the wanted fugitive lived in Punta Umbria for the past several years.