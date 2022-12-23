UrduPoint.com

Spanish Police Arrest One Of FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives In Madrid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Spanish Police Arrest One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in Madrid

Spain's National Police announced on Friday the arrest of one of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitives in Madrid.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Spain's National Police announced on Friday the arrest of one of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitives in Madrid.

"Agents of the National Police, in cooperation with the FBI, the US Marshals Service and Interpol National Headquarters in Madrid, arrested M.J.P., one of the criminals on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list," the police said in a statement.

The man referred to is Michael James Pratt, a New Zealander by birth who was sentenced for life in prison in the United States for crimes related to child pornography, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and illegal earnings.

According to the FBI, the offender was engaged in the audio-visual production of pornography, deceptively recruiting minors and young women. Pratt's websites, where he published the prohibited content generated over $17 million in revenue.

Related Topics

Police Young Man Madrid Spain United States Criminals Women FBI Million

Recent Stories

Biden Concerned by Some NDAA Provisions, Including ..

Biden Concerned by Some NDAA Provisions, Including Ban on Funding Gitmo Detainee ..

12 minutes ago
 Biden Says Sees More Ups, Downs for US Economy in ..

Biden Says Sees More Ups, Downs for US Economy in 2023 After Latest Inflation Re ..

12 minutes ago
 Biden Signs $850Bln US Defense Policy Bill - White ..

Biden Signs $850Bln US Defense Policy Bill - White House

22 minutes ago
 Chilean official says huge fire to be controlled b ..

Chilean official says huge fire to be controlled by Friday

30 minutes ago
 IAEA Preparing for Permanent Deployment of Experts ..

IAEA Preparing for Permanent Deployment of Experts at 4 Ukrainian NPPs

30 minutes ago
 NEPRA organizes 2nd Annual Health, Safety, Environ ..

NEPRA organizes 2nd Annual Health, Safety, Environment award ceremony

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.