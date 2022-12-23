(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Spain's National Police announced on Friday the arrest of one of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitives in Madrid.

"Agents of the National Police, in cooperation with the FBI, the US Marshals Service and Interpol National Headquarters in Madrid, arrested M.J.P., one of the criminals on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list," the police said in a statement.

The man referred to is Michael James Pratt, a New Zealander by birth who was sentenced for life in prison in the United States for crimes related to child pornography, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and illegal earnings.

According to the FBI, the offender was engaged in the audio-visual production of pornography, deceptively recruiting minors and young women. Pratt's websites, where he published the prohibited content generated over $17 million in revenue.