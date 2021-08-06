UrduPoint.com

Spanish Police Arrest Right-Wing Radical For Setting Fire To Podemos Office

Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:34 PM

The Spanish national police arrested a man suspected of setting fire to an office of the leftist Podemos party in the southern city of Cartagena in April, the Interior Ministry said Friday

The 20-year-old, believed to be part of an extremist group, was tracked down after months of profiling. Police studied camera footage and sifted through records of people arrested for violent acts.

"He acted very aggressively during the arrest, causing a slight arm injury to an investigator.

For this he is also charged with the crime of attacking a person in authority," a press statement read.

A stash of neo-Nazi literature and an arsenal of knives, daggers and nationalist paraphernalia were found during a search in the man's home.

The provincial branch of Podemos welcomed the arrest on Twitter but said that those who inspired such attackers remained in positions of authority and "spread their hateful messages" through media.

