UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Police Arrest Virus-infected Surfer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:06 PM

Spanish police arrest virus-infected surfer

Spanish police said Wednesday they had arrested a woman who went surfing when she should have been in quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus

San Sebastian, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Spanish police said Wednesday they had arrested a woman who went surfing when she should have been in quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Gloved officers in white hazmat suits marched the handcuffed woman off the beach in the northern city of San Sebastian as sunbathers looked on, a video posted to Twitter showed Monday -- quickly becoming a viral hit.

The woman, reportedly a lifeguard, could be seen in the video initially ignoring appeals from police for her to get out of the water before she finally returned to land and argued with officers.

"We were informed that this person had tested positive (for Covid-19) and was on sick leave and that she still went surfing," a spokeswoman for local police told AFP.

As in other European nations, Spaniards infected with the coronavirus must self-quarantine at home until they are cured to prevent spreading the disease or face hefty fines.

Spain this week become the first country in Western Europe to pass 500,000 coronavirus infections. The disease has killed nearly 30,000 people, one of the highest tolls in the world.

Related Topics

World Police Water Europe Twitter San Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

7 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

0.4 mln olive trees to be planted in Balochistan t ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister directs for expediting upgradation ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 09 Sep 2020

1 minute ago

OECD Unemployment Rate Drops to 7.7% in July, Stil ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.