Spanish Police Bust Criminal Gang Smuggling Drugs to UK by Post

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Spanish police on Wednesday arrested an Irish criminal gang engaged in growing marijuana and smuggling it by post into the United Kingdom.

"The agents of the National Police have detained in the Alicante province four people presumed to engage in drug trafficking via postal deliveries to the United Kingdom," the police said in a statement.

The probe was launched in 2019. A year later, police arrested the gang's leader, an Irish citizen, wanted in his country for involvement in a murder of a female journalist in Dublin in 1996. The rest of the gang were identified later.