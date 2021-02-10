UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Police Bust Criminal Gang Smuggling Drugs To UK By Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Spanish Police Bust Criminal Gang Smuggling Drugs to UK by Post

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Spanish police on Wednesday arrested an Irish criminal gang engaged in growing marijuana and smuggling it by post into the United Kingdom.

"The agents of the National Police have detained in the Alicante province four people presumed to engage in drug trafficking via postal deliveries to the United Kingdom," the police said in a statement.

The probe was launched in 2019. A year later, police arrested the gang's leader, an Irish citizen, wanted in his country for involvement in a murder of a female journalist in Dublin in 1996. The rest of the gang were identified later.

Related Topics

Murder Police Dublin Alicante Ireland United Kingdom Criminals 2019 Post

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

27 minutes ago

Emergency Crisis approves measures to enter Sharja ..

42 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

57 minutes ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

1 hour ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.