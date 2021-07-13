UrduPoint.com
Spanish Police Confiscate Drone Used For Drug Delivery From Morocco

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Spanish Police Confiscate Drone Used for Drug Delivery From Morocco

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Spanish and French law enforcement have detained several people suspected of using a drone to smuggle drugs from Morocco to France, the Spanish National Police reported on Tuesday.

"The operation carried out in collaboration with the French National Police has resulted in the arrest of three people in France and the fourth one in Almachar [Autonomous Community of Andalusia, south of Spain]," the Spanish police said.

During the search carried out by the Spanish police in a village house in the Axarquia region, east of Malaga, where the drugs were stored, a drone with a wingspan of 4.35 meters (14.3 feet) was discovered. It was used to transport drugs from Morocco to Spain, and from there they were transported to France.

"The criminal organization is believed to have been engaged in the purchase of hashish and marijuana batches in Morocco for their subsequent transportation and distribution in French territory," the report said

All the detainees, French citizens of Moroccan origin, were charged with drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organization.

Cannabis has been cultivated in Morocco for centuries and, currently, the country is among the world's top producers of the drug. In May, the Moroccan parliament voted to legalize the use of cannabis for medical as well as cosmetic and industrial purposes.

