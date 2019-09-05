Spanish police destroy civil war bomb at theme park

Police explosives experts have destroyed a Spanish Civil War-era bomb found at the building site of a historical theme park in central Spain, emergency services said Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Police explosives experts have destroyed a Spanish Civil War-era bomb found at the building site of a historical theme park in central Spain , emergency services said Thursday.

The bomb was detected Wednesday at the Puy du Fou amusement park under construction near Toledo, the ancient Spanish capital near Madrid, and was safely detonated, regional emergency services said in a tweet.

"No injuries or property damage were suffered," it added.

The theme park being set up on a 160-hectare site on the outskirts of Toledo is the first to be built outside of France by Puy du Fou, which already operates one in western France that is known for its ostentatious historical re-enactments featuring actors, stunt performers and epic fireworks.

Total investment is to reach 242 million Euros ($266 million) over 10 years, and 690 direct jobs are expected to be created in 2021 when the park is scheduled to open.

Last week about 4,000 spectators watched a premiere of the park's show, which traced Spanish history since the 13th century on a five-hectare stage complete with an artificial lake.

The discovery of explosives from Spain's 1936-39 Civil War is not uncommon.

Last month, police experts destroyed another Civil War-era bomb found in the sea off one of Barcelona's popular beaches, which had to be evacuated.