UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Police Destroy Civil War Bomb At Theme Park

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 06:18 PM

Spanish police destroy civil war bomb at theme park

Police explosives experts have destroyed a Spanish Civil War-era bomb found at the building site of a historical theme park in central Spain, emergency services said Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Police explosives experts have destroyed a Spanish Civil War-era bomb found at the building site of a historical theme park in central Spain, emergency services said Thursday.

The bomb was detected Wednesday at the Puy du Fou amusement park under construction near Toledo, the ancient Spanish capital near Madrid, and was safely detonated, regional emergency services said in a tweet.

"No injuries or property damage were suffered," it added.

The theme park being set up on a 160-hectare site on the outskirts of Toledo is the first to be built outside of France by Puy du Fou, which already operates one in western France that is known for its ostentatious historical re-enactments featuring actors, stunt performers and epic fireworks.

Total investment is to reach 242 million Euros ($266 million) over 10 years, and 690 direct jobs are expected to be created in 2021 when the park is scheduled to open.

Last week about 4,000 spectators watched a premiere of the park's show, which traced Spanish history since the 13th century on a five-hectare stage complete with an artificial lake.

The discovery of explosives from Spain's 1936-39 Civil War is not uncommon.

Last month, police experts destroyed another Civil War-era bomb found in the sea off one of Barcelona's popular beaches, which had to be evacuated.

Related Topics

Century Police France Toledo Barcelona Madrid Spain SITE From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

How TECNO sold 1000 units of its latest smartphone ..

2 minutes ago

1st Leadership Conference held at Mehran Universit ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister to chair SBP general body m ..

3 minutes ago

Trump continues to defend incorrect map of Hurrica ..

3 minutes ago

Putin says finalising 'large-scale' prisoner swap ..

3 minutes ago

Shah steers Afghanistan with historic ton

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.