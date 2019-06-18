Spanish Police Detain 10 People in Ongoing Counterterrorism Operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) At least 10 people have been detained in Madrid and its suburbs during a counterterrorism operation by local police , a spokeswoman for the Spanish National Police Corps told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The operation has been carried out in Madrid and its suburbs - Torrelodones and Algete. Ten people have been detained. The operation is ongoing," spokeswoman said.

The Spanish Interior Ministry announced earlier in June its plans to deploy an additional 40,000 police officers to major tourist hubs all across Spain.

�According to the ministry, the increased police numbers are needed to thwart potential terrorist attacks in congested tourist spots.

In 2017, terrorists from the Islamic State (banned in Russia) drove vans into pedestrians in Barcelona and Cambrils in the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, killing at least 16 people and injuring hundreds more. Since then, the terror alert level in Spain has stood at the fourth out of five possible levels.