Spanish Police Detain 25 People During Language Proficiency Exam for Document Fraud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Spanish National Police held widespread inspections during a language proficiency exam for citizenship applicants and detained 25 people suspected of forging their documents, the police said in a press release on Wednesday.

The operation was held in 40 Spanish provinces and two autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla during the DELE exam (Diploma in Spanish as a Foreign Language), which is necessary to acquire Spanish citizenship and costs from 1,000 ($1,210) to 3,000 Euros.

According to the release, almost 3,500 people were checked and as a result, 25 persons were detained in Madrid, Barcelona, Lerida, Alicante, Valencia, Malaga and Teruel for taking the exam in the name of a different person.

The detainees are mainly citizens of China, Pakistan and Nigeria.

DELE certificates are issued by the Cervantes Institute on behalf of the Spanish education Ministry. The exam contains both written and oral parts.