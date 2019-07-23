Spanish Police Detain 3 Suspected IS Collaborators - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spanish police on Tuesday detained three people on suspicion of working for the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), the Spanish Interior Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Spanish police on Tuesday detained three people on suspicion of working for the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia ), the Spanish Interior Ministry said.

"The National Police have detained three Moroccans aged 27... for suspected crimes of terrorist indoctrination and propaganda," the press release read.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested in a separate operation in northwestern Spain on suspicion of having committed an act of terrorism and praising deadly terror attacks in Catalonia in 2017.

Police said the woman planned to stage a similar attack in the region where she lived. She was already detained on extremist charges last year after more than a year of investigation and took measures to conceal her activities online.

A van was rammed into a crowd in a tourist avenue in Barcelona in August 2017, killing 14 people and injuring more than 100. Hours later, a car ran over pedestrians in the seaside resort of Cambrils, killing a Spanish woman.