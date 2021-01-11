Spanish Police Detain 3 Suspected Terrorists of Maghreb Origin in Barcelona - Reports

Spanish police have detained three alleged extremists from North Africa in Barcelona after they were tipped off by the Algerian police, sources close to the investigation said, as cited by the La Vanguardia newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Spanish police have detained three alleged extremists from North Africa in Barcelona after they were tipped off by the Algerian police, sources close to the investigation said, as cited by the La Vanguardia newspaper.

Two Libyans and one Moroccan were detained on Friday. Their homes were also searched and evidence seized.

The investigators are looking into whether the suspects, who entered the country during the Christmas holidays, were planning a terrorist attack or had other purposes upon their arrival.

The police are due to hand the detainees over to the court on Monday to decide on their possible arrest, the sources said.

The news outlet noted that the suspects' detentions mark the first counter-terrorism operation in the country this year.�