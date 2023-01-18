Spanish Police Detain 6 People Accused of Killing Evangelical Pastor - Reports

Spanish police have detained six people allegedly involved in the murder of evangelical pastor Joaquin Jimenez Silva, media reported on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Spanish police have detained six people allegedly involved in the murder of evangelical pastor Joaquin Jimenez Silva, media reported on Wednesday.

In several stages, police agents arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the death of a 46-year-old Spaniard with a long criminal record, the ABC news outlet reported. Joaquin was even acquitted of murder, after which he became an evangelical pastor, the report read.

The victim was murdered on March 16, 2022, in front of dozens of witnesses. The investigation revealed that Joaquin had negotiated with his alleged killers to pay about 12,000 Euros ($13,000) as a dowry for a failed marriage, according to the report.

However, something went wrong during the negotiations and he was fatally shot, the report added.

The first participant in the crime reportedly confessed a few hours later, the second a few weeks later, while the other alleged perpetrators fled to different parts of Spain. At the end of 2022, police arrested the last of six people accused of murdering the pastor, including a woman who had gone to live on the Spanish Mallorca island, media reported.

The attackers are reportedly members of the Vargas family, a well-known gypsy clan from Madrid.